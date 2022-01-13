Mechanicsburg startup company gets much-needed boost

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mechanicsburg-based startup company just got money to jump-start the business.

The company is called “Gig and Take” and it received $40,000 from Ben Franklin Technology Partners. Gig and Take is kind of like Uber, but for employment in factories.

“What they’re absolutely missing is flexibility. And we aim to bring flexibility to factories, so a new diverse type of workforce could now be attracted to these traditional jobs,” Founder and CEO, Rahil Siddiqui said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Ben Franklin Technology Partners works through the State Department of Community and Economic Development.