MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown’s annual fireworks display was on Saturday night.

Before the show started, Mayor Jim Curry dedicated the show to volunteer firefighter Shaun Menear. Back in January, Menear suffered second and third-degree burns on his leg after he was injured while fighting a fatal house fire in Royalton when the second floor collapsed on top of him.

“Recovery’s going great; about seven months into it now. I still go through a lot of therapy, unfortunately, but I’m finally walking with a cane which is great. We’re getting there, we’re really close,” Menear said.

Menear says he was surprised and honored by the dedication