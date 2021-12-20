Midstate 82-year-old man sets record in bench press competition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — During the week, you can find 82-year-old Cal Hartman in the gym.

“Everybody knows, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9 to 10, Cal is here,” said Bryan Sibbach, owner of Precision Training Concepts.

Hartman came to Precision Training Concepts over three years ago to work on balance and stability.

“I’m 82 years old and I feel like I’m 40,” said Hartman.

He wanted to set a goal and bench press his weight.

“It took us a few weeks to get that done and that kind of started it and once I did it, they told me how unique it was for somebody my age and they said we should look into a contest,” said Hartman.

“I started doing some research as far as the state and national records, talked to some of my friends, and knew we could get it done,” said Sabir Bacon, certified personal trainer at Precision Training Concepts.

Over the weekend, Hartman entered a bench press competition and set the state and national record in the bench press at 209.4 pounds.

“There wasn’t anybody my age within a mile,” said Hartman.

“To see him, a few years older than I am, and doing it, it just is amazing to see that you can continue to do it as long as you do it right and do it smart,” said Sibbach.

Cal hopes people know it’s never too late to get back in the gym.

Life is a whole lot better when you can maneuver and get around and be able to do that, so the sooner people can get that in their heads, the better life they’ll have,” said Hartman.