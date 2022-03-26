MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People in Mechanicsburg are supporting an important fundraiser.

The American Legion 109 was raising money for the American Cancer Society, and the disease hits close to home because one of their members is currently going through treatment. Throughout the day, people stopped by to purchase barbecue chicken dinners and baked goods.

Organizers said they really appreciated the support.

“They go through a lot of emotions and they go through a lot of things. It’s a rough life once they have that, so watching that and experiencing that help inspire me to do what I can,” Donna Vandevender from the American Legion said.

Vandevender donated hair to help make a wig for the American Legion member who is currently going through chemotherapy.