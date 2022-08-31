DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 30, 2021, the last American military member left Afghanistan bringing the nearly two-decade-year war to a close. The country is now firmly under Taliban rule.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Taliban occupation caused Afghans who helped American forces to flee.

Many sought refuge in the US and here in the Midstate, and this included the Ahmadi family Because of this, a Dauphin County church put faith into action.

You can watch the two-part story with the player above.