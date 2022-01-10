Midstate community organizations preparing for MLK Day of Service

(WHTM) — The annual Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service is one week from Monday, with organizers spreading the word that night.

This year’s theme is affordable housing and accessible health care. State Rep. Patty Kim is chairing the event which takes place on Jan. 17 on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“So let’s make next week a day, not a day off, where we can be a part of the community, interact with people we never met before, realize we have a lot in common and become a better neighbor, a better community member in Harrisburg and in the region,” Rep. Kim said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Many community projects, both virtual and in-person are listed here.