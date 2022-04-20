CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County’s Christian Seymour is a veteran, a volunteer firefighter, studying to become an EMT, and working as a tow truck driver.

On Sunday he is taking the run of a lifetime for the Transplant Foundation, participating in the ‘Donor Dash’ in his full firefighter gear.

He attributes his ambitions to his mother who supported him from childhood through his military journey and becoming a firefighter. She died in 2021 and gave the gift of life to five others through organ donation.



This year he is honoring his mother by creating a team and participating in the Donor Dash, a charitable run and walk that benefits the Transplant Foundation which supports programs and activities for donor and recipient families.

Team Iris, named after his mother’s favorite flower, will be participating in the 3K walk on Sunday, April 24 in Philadelphia.



He said he wants to support his mother for all the years of support she gave him and sees this as a way to carry the weight that was once upon her shoulders. He attributes pursuing both his military and volunteer firefighting service to her.

His dad had been a volunteer firefighter for more than 10 years which sparked his interest in service but says it was his mother who really pushed him to it.

When she passed away is when he started becoming involved in voicing his support for organ donation. Her passing was tragic to the family he said, but the decision to donate helped save several lives.