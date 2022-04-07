(WHTM) — Students in the Midstate are now getting a greater opportunity to learn how to manage their money.

The Camp Hill firm KCA Wealth Management gave Bishop McDevitt High School, Trinity High School, and Saint Joseph School in Mechanicsburg, $30,000 to share and support a financial literacy curriculum. Students will learn more about making budgets and starting their own businesses.

“When I meet with people 50 and 60 years old, they tell me they wish they could have learned things they are learning today back when they were younger because they would have been way more successful,” Brian Kennedy of KCA Wealth Management said.

Alumni from the schools contacted KCA Wealth about the financial literacy programs, including Trinity’s Head Football Coach and Super Bowl Champion Jordan Hill.