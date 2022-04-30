LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — A foundation in the Midstate held its very first fun run on Saturday, April 30.

The Payton Walker Foundation held “The Beat Goes On Adventure Race” at the Roundtop Mountain Resort to celebrate the life-saving efforts of the foundation. A 5K race and 2K race were held for the event.

The 5K adventure race featured 12 obstacles that included cargo nets, steep hills, and tunnels.

“Hosting a first-of-its-kind adventure race like this at Roundtop – where Peyton worked for several years – has been a long-standing vision of ours. Tying Peyton’s love of adventure and the outdoors together with a thrilling event that raises awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest, attracts runners from across the country, and will help to fund our future work is a wonderful tribute to our daughter’s legacy, “Peyton’s Mom and executive director of the Foundation, Julie Walker, said.

Proceeds from the fun run will support the life-saving work of The Peyton Walker Foundation whose mission is to increase awareness and survival rates of Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

The Foundation’s mission is to increase awareness and survival rates of Sudden Cardiac Arrest through education, screening, and training. Events, screenings, and important updates can be found at PeytonWalker.org.