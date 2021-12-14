Midstate GIANT donates 500 hams to Central Pa. Food Banks, volunteers time

(WHTM) — The GIANT company is hoping to help local families celebrate this holiday season. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the company’s employees volunteered at Central Pennsylvania Food Bank after already gifting the bank 500 hams.

“It’s important for families to have moments around table and moments around meals and when you struggle to find food and food insecurity is an issue, it’s challenging to create those moments,” Community Impact Manager Jessica Groves said.

The GIANT company will donate 3,000 hams to 14 food banks in Pennsylvania and several other states this holiday season.