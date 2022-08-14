SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Midstate group is making kids prepared for school.

Love Works 91 held a bookbag giveaway on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Park in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

Kids were able to get a gift card to a fast food restaurant, and a bag with some school supplies. The CEO of the non-profit said she knows what it is like to go without and wanted to make sure no one has to.

“I knew what it was like for my mom to grow up as a single parent. Just not being able to get everything we needed. You might get a bookbag, but it was hard to put the stuff in it. So this was just very important for me,” CEO of Love Works 91, Toyia Plater said.

One hundred bags were given out and some were seen delivered to families who could not make it to the event.