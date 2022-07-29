LOWER PAXTON TOWNSIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A music festival in Harrisburg is hoping to spread awareness about food insecurity while providing fun and music for all.

The Canned Jam 2022 Music fest is being held on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Heroes Grove, which is located at Brightbill park in Lower Paxton Township.

The event is being sponsored by the Lower Paxton Community foundation, as well as Eagle Scout Troop 368. Bands such as Vent, Velcro Mary, The Mild Heat, and more are all scheduled to attend.

Admission to the event can be in the form of canned goods and monetary donations. Donations will be going to the Central Pennsylvania Area Food Bank. Organizers hope that this concert will bring awareness to how many people in the Midstate suffer from food insecurity.

For more information about the event, click here.