HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A special celebration for a veteran from our area.

Emery Christopher turned 101 years old on Sunday, April 3.

He was born in South Dakota and grew up on a farm. Mr. Christopher served in the Navy during World War II and survived a plane crash during a training exercise.

He worked for DuPont for nearly four decades and said he never imagined living this long. He said celebrating with friends and family makes this birthday extra special.

“There is nothing in this world like good friends nothing and to my children, I tried to be a father as much as I could and I remained good friends with everyone and I will keep it that way,” Christopher said.

Mr. Christopher really enjoyed his birthday cake that was decorated with the words “old as dirt.” He said that he is already looking forward to celebrating his birthday next year.