SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday.

Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday.

Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

She received proclamations from dignitaries including Senator Bob Casey and Governor Tom Wolf.

The Dauphin County Commissioners even named Saturday “Hettie Love Day.”

Despite being 100, Love has not slowed down and she still continues to volunteer.

“What is life if you’re not doing something with your life?” Love said.

The celebration wrapped up with a parade of cars lining up to wish her well. abc27’s James Crummel was the host of the festivities.