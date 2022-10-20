LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate veteran made a very special birthday on Thursday, and she’s pretty special in her own right.

Ada Kuhn of Lewistown, Mifflin County received birthday wishes from county commissioners who declared Thursday as Ada Khun day.

Kuhn is 103 years young, born on Oct. 20, 1919. She enlisted in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1943, served in Europe for three years, and received several medals.

Ada says she was one of the only few women in the military at that time and is amazed at the changes since.

“It’s very important because there are lots of things women can do in the service. At that time, there were not too many. Now it’s an everyday occurrence. I was always proud that I served my County and I’d recommend it to any girl,” Kuhn said.

She believes the key to a long life is staying active.

Kuhn played basketball and baseball and went skiing during her deployment in Europe.