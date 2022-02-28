HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Milton Hershey houseparent is using skills from her old job to teach students about re-purposing.

Paulette Everett and the children in her student home made a dress out of Hershey’s bar wrappers. It took weeks for them to embroider the wrappers onto fabric.

“Tying the theme together about just recycling I think it just helps to open the mind up to how we can get creative in recycling items,” Everett said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

They’re still deciding on what they’re going to do with the dress.