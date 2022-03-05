YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Athletes of all ages got a chance to put their training to the test on Saturday, March 5.

After a year of virtual competition, the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Indoor Winter Games were back in action.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

More than 150 athletes from across the commonwealth and surrounding states were competing in floor hockey, speed skating, and figure skating. The events were spread across two venues to help keep participants and coaches safe.

Organizers say the games are fun and after a year off, it’s great to see everyone get together.

“We are excited to be back and competing. We want to thank everyone who has put in the hard work. Including all the coaches and athletes and the parents who have been very supportive over the years,” floor hockey goaltender Tip Hansen said.

Hansen says the hard-working volunteers play a big role in making the games a success.