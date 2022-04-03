HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Berks County motorcycle club teamed up with a local group to help feed the homeless.

The Desert Knights Motorcycle Club Berks County Chapter and Helping Harrisburg Homeless North handed out food and other supplies like clothes and tents to help those in need.

“Basically, we consider them family. So, when you get to know them on a first-name basis you get to know their stories. Sometimes they are an ear for us and they are an ear for them,” Sharon Balogun of Helping Harrisburg Homeless North said.

“I have seen repeat people come out and thank us for coming out. it is just something that is near and dear to my heart and I will continue to serve my community,” Sensei of the Desert Knight Motorcycle Club said.

If you would like to help, you can go to the Helping Harrisburg Homeless North Facebook page.