New Cumberland eyes waterfront transformation, asks for community input

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland wants to transform its waterfront and wants your help to decide how.

The borough leased a section of river access from Norfolk Southern and is holding a meeting on Wednesday to get public input on what to do with it. They’re already considering adding a trail, a fishing spot, and other amenities.

“Having access to the river creates a destination that gives us so many opportunities to make this place even better than it is,” Director of Community and Economic Development, Valerie Copenhaver said.

The meeting will be held at the New Cumberland Fire Hall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.