New firehouse in Manheim Township to serve growing community

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Fire Rescue has a new face. Formerly Lancaster’s fire chief, Scott Little is now in charge of a department in one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the county.

“Part of coming to Manheim Township for me as the new fire rescue chief is an opportunity of the growth that you’re seeing here,” Little said. “It is now a township community with 45,000 residents.”

The needs are ever-growing. “Manheim Township recognized that they were lacking fire rescue service delivery in our northwest section of the township,” Little said.

So the township responded. They turned a former bank into a firehouse with one fire truck and three firefighters assigned around the clock. Richmond Square Fire Rescue might be the smallest of four fire stations in the township, but it’s filling a necessary gap.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“You would be looking at, with traffic and depending on vulnerabilities in our community, time of day, weather, you’re looking at anything from four to eight minutes from dispatch to scene,” Little said.

The new fire station cuts response times in half. For Chief Little, who’s only been on the job for a week, that’s a priority.

“I don’t know once the pager goes off and you look at it. You hear the call from the dispatcher. It’s never the same, so every day brings a unique opportunity for us to be able to help someone in the community,” Little said.