New mural on Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg brightens daily commute

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A newly completed work of art in Harrisburg is almost impossible to miss.

A mural along the Mulberry Street Bridge is now finished. The bridge connects Allison Hill to downtown Harrisburg, and the new mural features 12 portraits of people from the region. Harrisburg native, Ian Potter, led the effort that took about a week to complete. The artist, who now lives in New York City, says it was an amazing experience.

“While they are making that commute, they see something bright and beautiful and effective. I think that is the point to bring a little color and intrigue into people’s daily lives,” Potter said.

Ian says nearly 100 volunteers helped with the mural.