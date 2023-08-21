YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the school year starting all over the Midstate, one four-legged helper will be having her first day too.

Sage is a new therapy dog at Eastern York School District. She arrived Monday morning from Virginia at a place called The Hero Academy. School Resource Officer Meliudna Bull will be Sage’s “person.”

This was all possible thanks to donations that were made.

“The primary purpose of the dog is to help any children or staff that may be having a bad day or a crisis, to help de-escalate the situation. To build relationships with the staff and the community and the children with the police department that serves the community, “Hellam Township Police Chief Doug Pollock said.

People at the police department and school district knew all about Sage and had seen many photos of her. But they never got to meet her in person until she arrived on Monday morning.