(WHTM) — Former Houston Texan and present Arizona Cardinals Defensive End J.J. Watt continues his trend of giving back to the communities he plays in.

Watt, a former Houston Texan, responded to a fan on Twitter. The Houston Texans fan tweeted that she has to sell her J.J. Watt Reebok shows, as well as her Watt Jersey to pay for the funeral of her grandpa.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Watt saw the tweet and said “Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”

J.J. Watt has been known to give back to the community. Back in 2017, his J.J. Watt Foundation donated $41 million in one year to help with the recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey that ravaged the Houston area, donating $100,000 of his own money to help with the efforts.

Watt has two younger brothers, T.J. and Derek. Both of them play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.