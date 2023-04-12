LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An off-duty Lancaster County police officer is credited with saving a life in a gym.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), Officer Derek Oleszczuk performed a lifesaving medical intervention at a gym in Ephrata.

Oleszczuk was working out inside the gym when another patron collapsed because of a suspected cardiac event. Oleszczuk along with another patron recognized the issue and immediately started CPR.

Oleszczuk assisted with the operation of an AED and administered several shocks. EMS then arrived on the scene and continued lifesaving efforts. The victim was then transported to a local medical facility for care. The victim had reportedly regained breathing and a pulse.

Due to the quick actions of Officer Derek Oleszczuk and an involved bystander, the victim survived this life-threatening event.



