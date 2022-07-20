HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A retailer in the Midstate announced that they have raised $16,000 for Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Throughout the country, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stores across the country partnered with Children’s Miricle Network Hospitals and raised over half a million dollars nationwide from June 12 to July 9, and that $16,000 of those funds will be doing to Penn State Health.

“Since opening our doors 40 years ago, Ollie’s has valued giving back to kids in communities we serve, and we plan to keep that central to our culture for decades to come,” John Swygert, President, and CEO of Ollie’s said. “This year we have helped more hospitals than ever across our 29-state footprint.”

“Although inflation is at an all-time high, we are amazed by the continued generosity of our customers and their willingness to help kids with urgent health needs,” Swygert added.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.