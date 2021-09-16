One last ‘dog day’ of summer being celebrated in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As the summer winds down and the weather gets colder, the time to really enjoy the outdoors with your four-legged friends starts dwindling. However, there is one more day that is being celebrated across the country for dog owners to enjoy across the board.

Every year, the American Kennel Club celebrates Responsible Dog Ownership Day. The event is hosted by over 5,000 affiliated clubs, including the Lancaster Kennel Club. The club celebrates in conjunction with the Amos Herr Community Festival and Lancaster County Pet Magazine.

(Image Courtesy: Dave Martin)

So what exactly is Responsible Dog Owner Day all about? “It’s a day focused on education and interaction with other dog owners,” Lancaster Kennel Club President, Dave Martin said. “We have over 80 members both in Lancaster and stretched out through the Midstate that collectively own over 56 different breeds. It’s a great opportunity for both members and non-members to spend time building relationships and learn new things.”

One of the pillars of the event is the focus on education, which comes in many different forms. “We help you with how to find the right breed, how to find the right trainer. We will have demonstrations on disc catching, local students will be demonstrating scent work, there will be search and rescue with bloodhounds,” Martin said. “We have a partnership with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department Canine Unit where we actually help them get dogs and equipment for them. They will be on hand as well.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

(Image Courtesy: Dave Martin)

The event is for any and everyone, and that goes for the dogs too. “You don’t have to be a member to participate, anyone can attend. Martin said. “What really makes this special is the fact that this is one of the biggest gatherings of dog breeds where you can get up close and personal with them and interact with them in a relaxed, open setting.”

For Martin, the event is a celebration of the special bond with man’s best friend. “The best part of it for me is just understanding that dogs, they make life enjoyable. They care so much for us, it’s constant and unconditional. To have a day where we give that back to them and see that with so many others, it really is special,” Martin said.

Lancaster Kennel Club’s Responsible Dog Ownership Day will be held next to the bocce courts at Amos Herr Park in Landisville on Sunday, September 19 from approximately noon to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free to the fair. Parking donations are asked of fairgoers. You can see the full list of demonstrations and when they are taking place through the link here.