HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Tiny Homes Veterans Village on South Front Street in Harrisburg is one step closer to completion.

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard helped to remove debris, clear brush, and crush large boulders with the help of companies donating their equipment and tools.

“It’s humbling and it actually gives me goosebumps because you can now vision where the tiny homes will be,” said Tom Zimmerman, president, and co-founder of Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania.

Zimmerman says they’re going to build 15 tiny homes for veterans to stay in and one big community center staffed by a team of professionals to help them transition into independent living.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Organizers hope to break ground on Veterans Day.