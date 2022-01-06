Pa. Gamer raises more money than expected for charity

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania gamer surprised himself after raising a ton of money.

DGR Dave of Danville, Pennsylvania has spent the past six years as a video game streamer, with over 700,000 followers. All last month, he streamed Christmas games, while asking for donations to the charity Starlight, which delivers happiness to seriously ill children.

He reached his $25,000 goal on day one.

“That got hit on the first day, and we ended up rasing $81,000 for Starlight, which it hasn’t really sunk in,” Dave said.

Dave says Starlight provided video games to his wife when she needed life-saving surgery as a teen. The money he raised will provide more gaming systems for sick kids.