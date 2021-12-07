Pa. House Bill aims to turn student project into ‘sweet’ statewide recognition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Bill 2150 would add Hershey’s Kisses to the list of Pennsylvania state symbols as the state candy — a delicious addition that would recognize a Midstate-based favorite, according to a press release. The idea for the bill was introduced by students in the Council Rock School District in Bucks County.

A Newtown Middle School class began the project seeking to instate the Hershey’s Kiss as the state candy while learning about civics. Now high schoolers, the students continue to advocate for the chocolate treat’s special designation. They even created a website to promote their mission.

When eight students approached Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin) about the idea, he decided to introduce legislation that could officially finalize the Hershey’s Kiss as the state candy, according to the press release, which came from Mehaffie’s office.

“I’m so impressed by these young people who have poured their talents and time into getting Hershey’s Kisses the recognition they deserve. I have to admit that this is something that should have been done years ago, as the Hershey area is a tourism hub and major manufacturer of chocolate,” Mehaffie said in a press release.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Emily Kennedy is the president of the Hershey Kiss Committee, and she is excited about the possibility of making that middle school project a reality.

“I can’t even begin to explain what this means to me and to us as a group. This isn’t just about making an iconic candy the state candy of Pennsylvania but learning about how it can get to that point. We have been able to create a community within our own community and learn as a whole about this legislative process. Honestly, that is more than I could have ever asked for out of this one-time learning opportunity and with this amazing group of girls and advisors,” Kennedy said.

“I am so proud to be part of this team for our perseverance over the last year and hope this project will inspire others to get more involved in their community,” said committee vice president Kaitlyn Landers.

House Bill 2150 has been referred to the House State Government Committee for consideration. In the meantime, Pennsylvanians can show their support for the measure on social media with the hashtag #TheKiss4PA.