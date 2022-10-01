HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the rainy weather, Pennsylvania State Police still put on its Sunny Day Camp at its academy in Hershey on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The one-day camp is for kids and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families. The goal is to build strong relationships between the State Police and the communities it serves.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The day included games and demonstrations by the State Police K-9.

“We do everything we can to make their day special and really have a wonderful day together learning and enjoying the different aspects of law enforcement,” Sgt. Samantha Minnucci with State Police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This was the first year back for the Sunny Day Camp after it was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.