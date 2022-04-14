HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has announced they are hosting the Hill Impact Program in Hershey.

The Pennsylvania State Police Hill Impact program is a 14-week course that will focus on physical fitness, paramilitary disciplines as well as law enforcement education.

This program is open to all high students ages 15 to 18 years old.

The Hill Impact Program in Hershey will be held at the PSP Academy, located at 175 Hersheypark Drive. The program will run every Tuesday from Sept. 13 to Dec. 13, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be an additional four Saturdays added from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those dates will be released at a later time.