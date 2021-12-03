Penn State Health’s new medical center welcomes first baby

Avery Sampson was born at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and became the first baby born at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center to parents Kathryn “Kat” Durham and Tim Sampson. He weighed 8lbs 12 ounces and 21 inches tall.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Women and Babies Center at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, which opened on Dec.1 in Cumberland County, welcomed its first baby.

“Our dedicated Women and Babies Center provides all the care that growing West Shore families need in our labor and delivery unit and nursery,” Director of Inpatient women’s and children’s services at Hampden Medical Center Jill Arnold said. “It’s an honor for us to be a part of these special moments for our friends and neighbors who are welcoming a baby.”

Patients benefit from experienced doctors and staff in the brand-new Women and Babies Center at Hampden Medical Center. The center includes labor and delivery, antepartum and postpartum rooms, and special care, and a well-baby nursery. On Dec. 1st, labor and delivery services transitioned from Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center to the Women and Babies Center at Hampden Medical Center.

“The relocation of labor and delivery and neonatal care is part of Penn State Health’s two-hospital strategy on the West Shore to best utilize each hospital’s strengths,” regional president Don McKenna said. “I want to thank all of the providers and employees who provided excellent care to close to 60,000 babies who were born at Holy Spirit Medical Center over almost six decades.”

Patients needing advanced specialty services will benefit from the locally coordinated care provided between clinical teams at Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.