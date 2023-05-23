HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, May 23 is 1-4-3 Day, a day to share in acts of kindness in honor of Pennsylvania native Fred Rodgers.

Mister Rodgers was known for using 1-4-3 as a way of saying I-Love-You on his television series, Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood. The reference was to the number of letters in each word, and that May 23 is the 143rd day of the year.

“This year on 1-4-3 Day, take some time to spread a little extra joy throughout the Commonwealth, to yourself and to others,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Deputy Secretary, Office of Marketing, Tourism, and Film for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. “It’s incredible to see how Pennsylvanians have embraced 1-4-3 Day since its inception—whether volunteering, donating to those in need, or simply taking an extra moment to make a friend, family member, or neighbor smile. We can’t wait to see the new and creative ways Pennsylvanians express their kindness this year.”

A “Kindness Generator” will be available by clicking here. The generator will provide inspiration for the day as well as a “Kindness Tracker” to tally all the good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do throughout the day.

Residents are encouraged to use #143DayInPA on social media to share their acts and help spread the movement.