HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Hershey for a Midstate boy to give him the surprise of his young life.

Eight-year-old Issac Pruitt suffers from a medical condition called dwarfism. Pruitt also has a love of police and talks about them all the time on TikTok.

That got the attention of NYPD officer Austin Glickman who contacted Issac’s family and the Pennsylvania State Police, to shower him with gifts and more at the State Police Academy.

“I was scrolling on TikTok one day and I saw a little boy who sounded like a legitimate police officer,” Officer Glickman said.

“So someone like Issac who loves police, we just want to spread that message to youth and communties we serve,” Trooper Kelly Smith of the PSP said.

“If we can change the perception about police officers with one kid like this then we’ve done our job,” NYPD Officer Joesph Ryder said.

“It really how much they care, and how much they care for my son in particular,” Issac’s dad Troy Pruitt said.

Isaac’s story went viral on TikTok, with dozens of police agencies across the nation sending him badges and collector coins for his special day.