PHOTOS: Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — There were 6,000 employees who opened the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World to the public for the first time on Oct. 1, 1971. Among them, two dozen workers from that first day are still working for the theme park resort a half-century later.

Fifty-year employee Earliene Anderson stands on Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. “Disney has been my love, and it still is,” Anderson said recently before starting her shift in merchandising. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Walt Disney World Ambassador Ali Manion, second from right, presents special 50th Anniversary name tags to employees, from left, Earliene Anderson, Chuck Milam and Forrest Bahruth at the theme park at Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

George Kalogridis, president of segment development and enrichment for Disney Parks, stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Kalogridis was one of 6,000 employees that was working at the theme park on opening day in 1971. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen with the the crest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the theme park Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The park will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Chuck Milam will celebrate his 50 years at Disney on Oct 1, stands on Main Street in the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Forrest Bahruth stands on Main Street in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Bahruth has been working at Disney since the opening day in 1971. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

They will join in celebrating Disney World’s 50th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 1. Over those decades, Disney World added three more theme parks, two dozen more hotels and grew to have a workforce of 77,000 employees before the pandemic.

But what never changed was the original employees’ devotion to the dream machine created by Walt Disney and his Imagineers.