Pink in the Park event in York raising money for local breast cancer organizations

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A local organization is getting ready to celebrate its fifth anniversary with Pink in the Park at PeoplesBank Park.

Pink Power raises money for local breast cancer organizations. They’re celebrating their anniversary with a 1950’s “Grease” style celebration with live performances, celebrity cameos, and food from restaurants in downtown York.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

There is also a three-day online auction to donate. You can find that auction and more information on Pink Power through the link here.