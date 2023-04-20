LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lower Windsor Township Police Officer rescued six baby raccoons from a creek in York County.

Police said that on Wednesday, April, 19, Officer Sean Lake was sent to down trees and wires that were on Schmuck Road. A tree had fallen across a creek, taking out the power lines. Met-Ed was then called to the scene.

While on the scene, Officer Lake heard unusual sounds coming from the area of the creek. It was found that six baby raccoons were in the creek and needed to be rescued.

Lower Windsor Township Police Dept.

The raccoons were then brought back to the station and were taken to Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County.