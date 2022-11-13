HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans and retired Pennsylvania State Police received gifts on Saturday that are sure to keep them warm throughout the winter months

Over a dozen of them were given handmade quilts in Hershey, because of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

Each quilt is personalized and includes the veteran’s name, how many years they served, and why they were deployed.

“My husband was on the State Police, so it’s very much a part of me as well as he was a Marine Corps veteran, so when I see these guys getting something that they so justly deserve, I want them all to share in it. It touches my heart,” Quilts of Valor member Sophia Selgrath said.

Most of the quilts were distributed across the Midstate, but some also traveled to war-stricken areas from the United States.