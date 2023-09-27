LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — It is the last day on the job for one very good boy!

A retirement ceremony was held for K9 Rex. The German Shepherd has been with Lower Paxton Township Police for the past seven years.

Earlier this month, Rex helped with the search for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who was captured after escaping from the Chester County Prison.

Last September, Rex caught four robbery suspects, who led police on a car chase until the suspect lost control and ran off, with Rex Bringing them to justice.

Needless to say, Rex earned his retirement and deserves endless amounts of treats and love.