Rutter’s raises $75K for children’s charities

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate gas and convenience chain has collaborated for a good cause this holiday season.

Rutter’s held its annual Secret Santa donation program where selected employees get to donate one thousand dollars to the children’s charity of their choice.

“Having Rutter’s employees select donations towards organizations they’re passionate about is one of our favorite things to do each year,” Rutter’s Children’s Charities President Chris Hartman said. “We’re thrilled to expand our Secret Santa program again in 2021 o 75 employees, and $75,000, in order to support more local organizations.”

The Secret Santa program began for the chain back in 2016 and has since donated over $282,000 to numerous local charities.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

To see the full list of recipients and more information, you can visit the link here.