Scarecrow contest at Cumberland County elementary school celebrates good deeds students

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There was some Halloween fun at Cumberland County school on Friday, Oct. 29, when Eisenhower Elementary in Camp Hill held a party complete with a parade.

As part of the Lion P.R.I.D.E initiative, which stands for Positive attitude, Respect, Integrity, Diversity, and Excellence, students earn lion paw prints when doing a good deed or following expectations, which can lead to prizes or an activity, like this contest.

Eisenhower Elementary Scarecrow Contest

Eisenhower Elementary P.R.I.D.E

Third through fifth grades took part in a scarecrow contest. Their creations welcomed people at classroom doors. abc27’s Valerie Pritchett served as a judge at this year’s contest.