MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The first Friday in Lent, typically comes with the traditional fish fry.

Seven Sorrows Catholic Church in Middletown is serving up fish and chips, fried shrimp, pierogies, and much more. This year’s fish fry is drive-thru only. In 2019, more than 5,000 pounds of haddock were served to more than 7,300 guests. Organizers are expecting this year’s turnout to be big.

“We have a great time. It’s so much fun, we love the drive-thru, the weather is gorgeous, it’s our priest’s birthday today and our 25th anniversary for the fish fry so it’s a great night. We’re very excited,” Coordinator, Lisa Fortunato said.

The event just began and it will continue weekly through April 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Seven Sorrows School. All orders are first-come, first-serve.