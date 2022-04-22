(WHTM) — Sheetz announced a donation matching $25,000 to support American Forests, a national organization dedicated to conserving and restoring forests.

Starting on Earth Day, customers can make an impact by donating loyalty points to American Forests directly through the Sheetz app. For every 200 points, a one-dollar donation will be made, and Sheetz will match the donations up to $25,000.

The challenge runs through May 21. Donations go directly toward planting trees in the eastern part of the U.S.