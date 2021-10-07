Shippensburg University’s diversity week focuses on inclusion

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg University is holding its second annual diversity week this week. Events are scheduled to take place throughout campus, focusing on the importance of diversity and inclusion.

“So the premise of Diversity Week is to allow our campus community to step out of their comfort zone. We are addressing all the -isms that encompass social justice,” Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Dr. Manuel Ruiz said.

“Diversity week is here to celebrate and educate the differences in individuals,” Skylar Walder and Lance Hines said. “It’s a really fun time to bring people together and to celebrate so many backgrounds.”

Thursday, students made crafts and candy bags to go to children in Shippensburg.