Something Good: Bees, bringing peace

(WHTM) — For some, the sight would send them running. But, there’s a lot of buzz around a project that’s soothing souls.

“This area here HACC graciously has allowed us to plant two and a half acres of pollinator-friendly plants, so not only are we learning about bees we are also learning about the flowers to sustain. bees. So we are making a whole circle of life for the honeybee,” Gary Carns, Capital Area Bee Keeping Association, said.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

Bees, bringing peace.

“All the sounds, all the trauma, Everything that’s going on inside of you is silent,” Kathleene Miarchi, Navy Veteran said.

Mirarchi is one of 16 taking part in the heroes to Hives Program.

“There’s four chapters in Pennsylvania right now doing this program,” Carns said. “We are working with veterans from the Air Force, the Navy, the Army all have post-traumatic stress disorder. We’re giving them an outlet to work with honey bees to help them relive their PSD.”

Pennsylvania state beekeepers and the capital area beekeeping associations are framing a six-month program using the winged insects to relieve stress, help veterans learn the ABCs about honey bees.

“People don’t realize they pollinate two-thirds of our food,” Carns said.

Working in the bee yard.

“So that’s what we are working on to be good beekeepers to prevent these things from destroying a colony,” Mites said.

It is a hands-on experience.

“Now when you put this on like this and set it, just give it a little pushy push to the side,” Mites said.

“They walk you through different stages of beekeeping, from inspecting hives to separating splitting hives,” Mirarchi said. “So even if it is long and skinny like that how do you know it’s not going to be a queen, how would you know the difference?”

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Veterans Trust Fund is the financial foundation for the heroes of the hive.

“I came out here to take a look at one of the great programs that is being offered,” Major General Mark Schindler, acting adjutant general/army, Pennsylvania National Guard, said. “I hope they take with them what each one of the came here to take, some may have came here for just the therapy, Some might have come here to pick up a skill they can utilize to further themselves and some may be looking to start a hobby.”

A colony of tranquility.

“It helps calm down my nerves, calms down my brain and just focus on the bees and what they are doing. Everything can just be silent for a while,” Mirarchi said.