Something Good: Betsy Morris

The hands of Betsy Morris get a workout.

“Six years ago my husband taught me how to make them and within 5 minutes I picked them up. I can do 5 in 10 minutes. The majority of my bracelets are a five-strand. I do seven’s,” Morris said.

She uses her fast fingers to blend tethered threads together.

“A clipboard I found works the best. It can be used as a wrist or anklet. If I am having a bad day I’ll just sit down and start making them it’s very calming for me,” Morris said.

So what does this school bus driver from Lower Paxton Township do with her soul-soothing creations? She brightens the lives of others, especially young ones going through challenging times.

“These are all the donations I’m going to give to the Ronald McDonald House. I donate them to the Children’s Hospital. I put them in little baggies saying they can choose just two at a time,” Morris said.

Morris is making a difference by doing something good. It gives me a great accomplishment that I get to do something for the community without getting anything back, Morris said.

Over the six years, Morris estimates she has made and donated over 5,000 bracelets.

