DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Several homes in Dauphin County that didn’t have smoke alarms Friday morning, now have them Friday Night.

Members of the American Red Cross and its volunteers, gathered at Prince of Peace Chruch in Steelton, before hitting the streets for the Sound the Alarm event.

They went door-to-door in Steelton to install smoke alarms in homes that didn’t have them.

The Red Cross was ready to provide 200 alarms for the event.

“We install smoke alarms that have a 10-year lithium-ion battery that cannot be removed. We make sure the smoke alarm is in working order, as well as testing the alarm in the home to make sure they are in working order,” Laura Burke, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross said.

The campaign started in 2014, and the Red Cross says it has saved more than 1,200 lives nationwide.