Special Olympics PA Area M hosts early trick-or-treat event in Enola

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Special Olympics PA Area M hosted an early trick-or-treat event at its office in Enola on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Athletes dressed up and paraded around as their favorite characters, from witches to vampires, sports players, and more. The event also featured a bake sale as well as a truck-or-treat parent set up. This is a much-needed day of fun.

“We were unable because of COVID to have an indoor dance this year. But we wanted to do something because our athletes love Halloween and they love dressing up. To see those friends they haven’t seen for 18 months is just awesome,” Kerry Wevodau, Special Olympics PA Area M, said.

Prizes were awarded for 5 different categories. abc27’s Valerie Pritchett and Chris James from 105 X served as judges.