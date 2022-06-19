HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year’s celebration of father’s day was definitely a grand slam.

New dads at UPMC hospitals received baseballs and hats donated by local sports teams sporting their baby’s footprints to commemorate the occasion.

The York Revolution donated baseballs and hats to UPMC Hanover and UPMC Memorial.

UPMC Memorial

UPMC Harrisburg

UPMC Carlisle

UPMC Hanover

UPMC Lititz

The Lancaster Barnstormers donated baseballs for UPMC in Lititz and the Harrisburg seniors donated baseballs to UPMC Hospitals in Carlisle and Harrisburg,