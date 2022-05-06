SPRING GROVE, Pa (WHTM) — A student from Spring Grove Area High School designed an iPad cover to help a student who is visually impaired with using the device.

11th-grade student Alex Fiorillo created the device to help students within the school, like Valerie Alonso Rosado. She uses an iPad with the LAMP Words for Life Communication app to aid her with communication. Because of her vision impairment, Rosado was unable to distinguish keys on the iPad screen.

Speech and pathologist teacher Mrs. Laura Bowser thought that a 3D printed keyguard could help Rosado with using the iPad. Mrs. Bowser reached out to Mr. Bryan Hastings who is an advisor for the Rocketry club that uses 3D printing in the club to help. Mr. Hastings enlisted Fiorillo with designing the keyguard.

Using 3D printing design software, Fiorillo was able to create his own 3D design after the template he used at first was too bulky for Rosado to use.

However, Rosado approved the final design after several revisions and is now able to use her iPad with no trouble.